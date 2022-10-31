Delphi murders: Suspect arrested for the 2017 slayings of two teens

Indiana police on Monday announced the arrest of Richard Allen for the killings of two teens in 2017 in a tragic case that has been dubbed the Delphi murders.

The lifeless bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were found Feb. 14, 2017, one day after German’s sister dropped the two friends off at the entrance to a hiking trail in Delphi – a city about 80 miles north of Indianapolis.

“Today is not a day to celebrate,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter at a press conference, announcing the arrest of Allen on two charges of murder.

Allen, 50, was taken into custody Friday and booked in the Carroll County Jail, authorities said.

He worked at a local CVS and his home was searched last week, with investigators focusing on a fire pit, according to FOX 59.

The girls were found covered in blood and the killer had taken a memento from the crime scene

Days after the killings, officials released two grainy images of a man walking across an abandoned railroad bridge taken on German’s phone shortly before the girls remains were found in a wooded stretch off the Delphi Historic Trail.

The phone also had an audio recording of a man, believed to be the killer, ordering the pair “down the hill.”

But the case stymied investigators for more than five years with lead after lead turning cold.

Days after the killings, authorities executed a search warrant on the property of Ron Logan, where the girls’ bodies were found.

He had lied about his whereabouts the day of the double homicide, according to investigators. He died in January and was never publicly named a suspect, according to FOX 59.

In August, Indiana State Police petitioned the Miami County Circuit Court for custody of Indiana man Kegan Kline, 27, who is locked up in Florida on child pornography charges.

Kline had been in contact with German using the fake Instagram account “Anthony_Shots” the night before she was murdered, according to FOX 59.

He allegedly made plans to meet up with her around the time she went missing, but Kline has denied any involvement.

The “Murder Sheet” podcast obtained a 2020 transcript of a police interview with Kline. He said he had given the password to his “Anthony_Shots” profile to “a lot of people.”

The transcript also revealed that Kline searched “How long does DNA last” on his computer and failed a police polygraph test.