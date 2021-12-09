Indiana police are investigating a fake social media account they say was linked to the unsolved murder of Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017.

Detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State police say they have uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots, which was used from 2016 to 2017 on social media apps like Snapchat and Instagram. The individual seen in photos from the account is not a person of interest in the case.

This fake account used images of a real male model and portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy, Indiana State Police said in a press release. He would use this information to solicit underage girls for nude photos and to get their addresses and would attempt to meet them.

Photos used in the account and shared by police show an array of luxury items the account owner supposedly purchased, including Gucci attire and a sports car.