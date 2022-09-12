Delaware woman critically wounded by police after she shot a 26-year-old

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartmentcomplex was critically wounded by police who confronted her, authorities said.

The armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night, the New Castle County police department said in a news release.

Both officers opened fire on the woman, hitting her in the chest, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was in critical condition, according to the release.

Investigators believe the woman had shot a 26-year-old woman during an argument. The other woman also was in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

Neither woman’s name was immediately released.

Both officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure, the Delaware News Journal reported.