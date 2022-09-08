Delaware inmate charged with assault after attacking 2 correctional officers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An inmate at a Delaware prison attacked two correctional officers last month and has been charged with assault and other offenses, state police said Wednesday.

Korah Pitts, 22, of Penns Grove, New Jersey, attacked two correctional officers as they performed their normal duties at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on Aug. 18, Delaware State Police said in a news release. Pitts used an improvised weapon to strike the officers multiple times in the head, police said. Additional officers arrived and restrained Pitts. The officers were taken to a hospital with injuries to their heads and faces, police said.

Pitts was arrested and charged Monday with recklessly assault in a detention facility with serious injury, first-degree assault intentionally cause injury to an officer, resisting arrest, promoting prison contraband and other offenses.

Pitts, who is serving five years for robbery and a weapons offense, has been incarcerated since 2018, according to Deputy Bureau Chief of Prisons Paul G. Shavack.

Pitts was arraigned and remained in the custody of the Department of Correction on $121,600 unsecured bond.