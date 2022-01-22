Defund police backers sing a different tune after rookie cop is slain

After making political hay by attacking the NYPD and pushing to defund the department – some of the city’s most vocal progressive Democrats are praising cops in the wake of Friday night’s tragic police shooting.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams

June 30, 2020:

“By just saying we’re hiring additional police officers I think is sending the wrong message.”

Friday night:

“These men answered a plea for help, both risked and one lost their life, all while trying to protect another New Yorker’s safety as countless officers across our city do each day.”

State Attorney General Letitia James

July 8, 2020:

“New Yorkers have lost faith in law enforcement.”

Friday night:

“All of New York state is in mourning tonight…We pray for the safety of our police and our communities.”

Comptroller Brad Lander

June 9, 2020:

“It is time to defund the police and reimagine our public safety infrastructure.”

Friday night:

“A 22-year-old NYPD officer has died & another is fighting for his life. Praying for his recovery. Our hearts are with their loved ones and colleagues”

Council member Shahana Hanif (D-Brooklyn)

Jan. 21, 2020

“More police won’t keep us safe.”

Saturday morning (retweet):

“Heartbroken by last night’s shooting in Harlem, and the violent start to the year.”

Assemblymember Robert Carroll (D-Brooklyn)

June 8, 2020

“Our streets have been over policed & black/brown Americans over criminalized.”

Saturday morning:

“RIP Officer Jason Rivera. Your service will not be forgotten. As New Yorkers, we need to come together as one.”

Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan (D-Manhattan)

Jan. 2, 2022

“NYPD is still the biggest gang in New York City”

Friday night:

“I am saddened; a loss of one is a loss to the whole, as it creates ripples and ripples of pain. I stand with the families of the fallen.”

Council member Lincoln Restler (D-Brooklyn)

June 30, 2020:

“To pay for a new police class in this budget is a slap in the face to the movement demanding transformation.”

Friday night (retweet):

“Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend.”