Defiant L’s Twitter account that points out left-wing hypocrisy suspended for alleged ‘ban evasion’ violation

Twitter suspended Defiant L’s popular Twitter account Tuesday citing a “ban evasion” violation.

The anonymous account, notorious for posting side-by-side screenshots to display alleged hypocrisy from prominent left-wing personalities, had amassed 350,000 followers before its suspension.

A Twitter user named Eliza reached out to Defiant L’s account holder and shared a statement regarding the suspension.

“So about an hour ago, @DefiantLs account was suspended. The word currently is ‘ban evasion’ though I’ve never had an account suspended so I’ve never had a ban to evade. Regardless, I’ve appealed the suspension and will keep everyone updated,” the user stated Tuesday, according to the post.

“Until then, I can be found at Instagram @defiant.ls and also on GETTR at @defiantls ha. Thanks for all the support and kind words. I hope to chat with you all again soon. Have a drink and keeping honking <3 DefiantLs.”

The move garnered criticism from some users who adopted the #FreeDefiantLs hashtag to protest Twitter’s decision.

The account posts screenshots of tweets by users showing alleged hypocrisy, such as one who swore he would never take the “Trump vaccine” and eight months later boasted of being vaccinated and getting a booster.

The social media giant has received consistent backlash for censoring conservative voices through bans and suspensions, including former President Donald Trump and former National Security advisor Michael Flynn.

Defiant L’s appealed Twitter’s suspension, but the account has yet to be restored.