More than 200,000 customers remain without power in Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through the region overnight.

137,599 outages were reported in Tennessee and 71,982 customers experienced outages in Kentucky, according to PowerOutage.US.

TORNADOES BRING DEATH, INJURIES, DAMAGE TO SEVERAL STATES

The outage tracker also showed more than 25,000 without power in Arkansas – where large, billowing black tornadoes were also spotted – and more than 30,000 were without power in Illinois and Indiana.

Fox 19 NOW shared scary footage from sister station WBKO, showing power going out in real-time in Bowling Green, Ky. and Twitter users posted video clips of tornado warning sirens in Nashville, Tn.

The severe weather was blamed for several deaths and injuries across the Midwest and South, with twisters and storms wreaking havoc at a Kentucky candle factory, an Arkansas nursing home and an Illinois Amazon facility.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said many were feared dead at the Mayfield, Ky. factory and at least one person died at the Edwardsville, Ill. Amazon facility.

Two people there were transported to hospitals in St. Louis via helicopter.

KENTUCKY TORNADO DEATH TOLL LIKELY TO EXCEED 50, GOVERNOR WARNS

“My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I’ve reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a Twitter statement. “Our @ILStatePolice and @ReadyIllinois are both coordinating closely with local officials and I will continue to monitor the situation.”

Beshear, who declared a state of emergency, noted that a single tornado had ripped across the Bluegrass State in a sustained way for more than 200 miles and at least four different tornadoes had struck Friday evening.

Additionally, a tornado at the Arkansas Monette Manor nursing home killed one person and trapped 20 others inside as the structure collapsed and one person died and two others were injured in building collapses near the towns of Defiance and New Melle in Missouri.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency spokesman Dean Flener said that three storm-related deaths had been confirmed in the state.

By 6:50 a.m. CST, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis said the severe threat for its forecast area has “officially diminished,” with remaining activity on radar all “sub-severe.”

Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were still being posted by NWS Louisville on Saturday morning.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio, Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.