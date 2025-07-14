Deadly overnight blaze claims 9 lives at Massachusetts assisted living home as rescue efforts continue

​

Nine people have died after a fire broke out at a Massachusetts assisted living facility overnight, leaving residents hanging out of windows screaming for help, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called to the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Sunday night.

Upon arrival, they found the front of the building engulfed by flames and heavy smoke, the state Department of Fire Services said in a statement.

Around 50 firefighters responded to the emergency and were able to put the fire out by Monday morning, with first responders rushing into the building to save its residents.

In addition to the nine deaths, over 30 people were transported to a local hospital and one individual remains in critical condition, Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said, according to WPRI.

Approximately 70 people reside in the assisted living facility. Authorities have not yet released a cause for the blaze.

The Department of Fire Services did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Bonny Chu and the Associated Press contributed to this report.