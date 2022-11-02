Deadly Dallas hospital shooting captured on newly released surveillance, body camera

WARNING SOME MAY FIND THIS VIDEO DISTURBING:

Dallas police released surveillance and body camera video from the deadly shooting at Dallas Methodist Medical Center that killed two healthcare workers.

Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, and Annette Flowers, 63, were identified as the two employees who died in the shooting that occurred at about 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 22.

Methodist Medical System Sgt. Robert Rangel’s body camera footage gives a first-hand account of the deadly shooting.

Rangel was in the area investigating a stolen property call when he heard the shots. In surveillance video from the Dallas Police Department, gunshots can be clearly heard.

Dallas police say that 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez shot Pokuaa, a social worker who was checking on Hernandez’s girlfriend who had just given birth.

After hearing the first shot, Rangel and Flowers looked into the room to investigate the sound. Hernandez fired a second shot in the direction of Sergeant Rangel, then a third shot hit Flowers in the hallway

After Hernandez was shot, he went back into the room, police said.

Officers can be heard encouraging Hernandez to drop his and gun and leave the room. Hernandez’s girlfriend can be heard yelling at police not to shoot him as they move toward the room.

Dallas police only released the audio portion of police going into the room with Hernandez due to the graphic nature of the video.

Police can be heard getting the newborn out of the room, while first responders care for Hernandez. The newborn was not injured.

Hernandez was treated at another hospital and was transferred to the Dallas County Jail. He has since been charged with capital murder and assault of a public servant.

Hernandez has appeared in Dallas County courts on multiple charges, including a 2012 robbery conviction and a 2009 delinquent conduct.

Hernandez was out on parole for an aggravated assault in 2015 and given special permission from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to go to the hospital to be with his girlfriend for the birth of her baby.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hernandez allegedly began to act strangely and accused his girlfriend of cheating on him.

“The affidavit says Hernandez began looking through the closet and bathroom for anyone else that may be in the room and pulled a gun out of his pants.”

Hernandez then struck his girlfriend in the head multiple times with the gun and began to call and text his family, according to the documents.

The report says he then told his girlfriend, “We are both going to die today,” and, “Whoever comes in this room is going to die with us,” FOX 4 reported.

In a tweet, Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia called the shooting a “tragedy” and “an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating how Hernandez obtained the gun.

Fox News’ Pilar Arias contributed to this post.