De Blasio rips Bloomberg on 'Hannity'; first US coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed

De Blasio blasts Bloomberg on ‘Hannity’: ‘He’s got no clue what everyday people are going through’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, in an interview on “Hannity” on Wednesday, ripped his predecessor and current Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg over recently unearthed controversial comments Bloomberg made defending the police practice of “stop and frisk.”

In a recently resurfaced 2015 speech to the Aspen Institute, Bloomberg acknowledged that “stop and frisk” targeted minority “kids” whom cops had to throw “up against the wall” to disarm. “Is that [Bloomberg’s comments] racist to you?” Fox News host Sean Hannity asked de Blasio after playing a clip of the remarks.

“Oh, sure, Sean,” said the mayor, whose children are African-American. “Thank you for playing that for your millions of viewers, because now more people get to see who Mike Bloomberg really is.”

“He’s totally out of touch with the people of his own city when he says that. It’s derogatory, it’s unfair, it’s not truthful,” de Blasio added. “But on top of that, what happened? It made it harder for the police and the community to communicate and be on the same page.”

De Blasio, who ended his own campaign for president last September, has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for the Democratic nomination. Click here for more on our top story.

Other developments in the 2020 presidential campaign:

– CPAC kicks off under the banner of ‘America vs. Socialism’ in swipe at 2020 Dems

– Trump sues New York Times for libel over Russia ‘conspiracy’ op-ed

First US coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in Northern California, CDC says, as Trump tries to calm nation

The first coronavirus case of unknown origin in the U.S. has been confirmed in Northern California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday.

The new case brings the number of people infected in the nation to 60, including those who’ve been repatriated to the U.S. The CDC said the person contracted the virus without traveling outside the U.S. or coming into close contact with another infected patient, The Washington Post reported.

The CDC had previously said there are 12 travel-related U.S. cases and two cases spread “person-to-person,” according to its website.

The news comes as fear over the virus continues to spread worldwide, prompting governments to take extreme measures. President Trump said a vaccine was being developed and “coming along very well” during a Wednesday evening news conference at the White House and announced he was putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus task force.

Globally, the illness, referred to by the World Health Organization as COVID-19, has killed more than 2,700 people and sickened more than 82,000. Click here for more.

Other developments in the coronavirus outbreak:

– CDC warns men about facial hair dangers amid coronavirus fears

– Coronavirus prompts Saudi Arabia to limit travel to holy sites – months ahead of hajj pilgrimage

– CDC warns on coronavirus in US: Should you start to worry? | Full coverage

A search for answers after shooting at Molson Coors’ Milwaukee facility leaves 6 dead, including suspect

Six people were dead after a Molson Coors Beverage Co. employee killed five of his co-workers and then himself during a rampage at the company’s Milwaukee campus Wednesday, authorities said.

The suspected gunman was a 51-year-old man who worked at the company, Milwaukee police Chief Alfonso Morales told reporters during a news briefing. Morales did not identify any of the victims, pending family notifications. Authorities did not give a motive for the attack and did not release further details about the shooter or how the attack unfolded.

“It’s a terrible day for Milwaukeeans,” Morales said. Mayor Tom Barrett called the shooting a “tragic day for our city, a tragic day for our state.” Click here for more.

TODAY’S MUST-READS

Hillary Clinton took more cash from Harvey Weinstein than any other Democrat.

Baltimore ex-mayor releases apology video ahead of Thursday sentencing.

ICYMI: Court hands Trump win in sanctuary city fight, says administration can deny grant money.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

Stock carnage continues, Dow futures plunge overnight over coronavirus.

Mass. utility company to pay $53M for blasts that damaged homes, killed 1

White House limits Social Security access: What it may mean for you.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Fox News contributor and syndicated radio talk show host Leslie Marshall says the Democratic Party is “doomed” if Bernie Sanders continues to voice his socialist agenda.

