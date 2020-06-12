De Blasio responds to 16-year-old boy allegedly badly beaten by NYPD during protest

The New York Police Department (NYPD) have launched an investigation into circumstances surrounding a 16-year-old Bronx boy who was struck in the face with a stun gun and allegedly beaten by NYPD officers the night of June 1 during a George Floyd protest.

The family of Jahmel Leach say he was beaten after being stunned in the face and could be permanently disfigured. Leach was arrested by NYPD officers for allegedly setting fires.

“This has to stop. I demand justice, and I won’t stop until I get it. I won’t go to my grave, until I get it,” Jahmel’s mother, Daisy Acevedo, said Thursday.

A new conference was held outside the Bronx District Attorney’s Office where Jahmel’s family members stated he was merely watching, and was not a part of the attempted arson.

“The police department is supposed to take an oath to protect and serve, not just us — the youth,” said Acevedo, adding she would “protect my child and I will do so to my last breath.”

Acevedo also said that she wasn’t notified of Jahmel’s arrest until he was at the hospital, which is violates legislation passed in October 2018.

“It is clear after what happened to Jahmel Leach at the hands of the NYPD, in addition to legislation aimed at ending police brutality, what is also needed is a change in the mentality of police officers in this city who believe they can brutally treat victims like they did this 16-year-old and they will not be held accountable for their wrongful acts,” Sanford Rubenstein, the civil rights attorney for Jahmel, said.

NYPD officers said that bodycam footage shows the teenage leaving a T-Mobile store without possessing any items, but he proceeded to light a pile of trash in the middle of the street on fire according to a local news outlet.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Twitter Wednesday that he was “deeply troubled” by the case.

“We’re going to get them answers,” de Blasio added.