The Washington D.C. city government will not require entertainers to show proof of coronavirus vaccination when performing at venues within the district, even though the patrons in the same venues will be required to do so.

A spokesperson for the Washington D.C. Department of Health confirmed to Fox News that entertainers, including musicians, bands, comedians, etc. are not required to show proof of the coronavirus vaccination when performing at venues within the district, which includes indoor venues.

Employees at these entertainment venues are also not required to show their vaccine records.

In a tweet on Dec. 22, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that people ages 12 and older must receive at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine to enter certain establishes, including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms, and other businesses beginning on Jan. 15.

Individuals can show proof of vaccination through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card, immunization record, or a coronavirus vaccine verification app.

Beginning Feb. 15, individuals will be required to have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine in order to enter certain establishments.

Bowser’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital asking why entertainers are exempt from the citywide vaccination policy.

However, Bowser has faced criticism before about applying the same standard to all people when it comes to coronavirus restrictions.

After Bowser reinstated her mask mandate on July 31, 2021, she was reportedly spotted at an indoor wedding without a face mask after the mandate went into effect.

According to a report from the Washington Examiner, Bowser officiated a wedding at The Line DC hotel when she was spotted while not wearing a mask.

Bowser’s office told Fox News at the time that the wedding ceremony was on a rooftop outdoors, adding that the mayor “wore a mask indoors in compliance with the mandate.”