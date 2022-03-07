DC truck convoy to return to Beltway, back up traffic but will not enter city

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A truck convoy that drove laps around the Washington, D.C., Beltway over the weekend to protest COVID-19 mandates and other issues was expected to take to the roadways near the nation’s capital again Monday.

Vehicles with the People’s Convoy traveled from across the U.S. and drove two loops around the Capital Beltway on Sunday before returning to its staging area in Hagerstown, Maryland. The group drove slowly to impact traffic and make their point to lawmakers.

The truckers were again expected to descend on the Capital Beltway on Monday and bring possible roadway disruptions to the area, FOX5 DC reported.

The group was planning to leave its staging area at 8 a.m. to circle the Beltway around D.C., according to the People’s Convoy website.

Brian Brase, a convoy organizer, was heard telling members of his group that they would avoid driving into D.C. proper on Monday and Tuesday, and instead stick to the surrounding roadways, the Daily Wire reported. Brase described the decision as “diplomatic moves” meant to protect members of the convoy.

“I am fearful … of them trying to do to us what they did to those involved in January 6. It is our belief that they will try to do that….That means at this time, meaning today, tomorrow, we are not and will not go into DC proper,” Brase said.



On Sunday, the convoy of tractor-trailers, some recreational vehicles and pickup trucks made its way along the Beltway with horns blaring as supporters holding signs and American flags crowded onto overpasses and waved. Many vehicles had American flags, while some flew Don’t Tread on Me banners.

The convoy mixed in with normal traffic, and while some congestion was noted, news outlets reported traffic was able to flow around the convoy.

The convoy follows similar demonstrations by truckers in Canada who protested vaccine requirements to cross the Canadian border.

Authorities in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have said they will monitor the demonstration activities. Travelers were advised to consider alternate modes of transportation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.