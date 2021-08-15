A triple shooting in a Washington, D.C. neighborhood Sunday evening left one person dead, and two others injured, police said.

MPD officers received a call around 5 p.m. about “multiple gunshots” in the area of 16th St and V Street SE, Cmdr. John Branch said.

The officers found three adult victims. One of them, a male, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Branch said.

Two additional victims were suffering from “minor injuries,” he added.

No further details were released.

The shooting comes amid a general uptick in crime in D.C. City crime statistics show assaults and homicides rose in 2020 and have remained high so far this year.

Just two days prior to Sunday’s shooting, another triple shooting left two men killed and a woman injured in the city’s Logan Circle neighborhood just north of the White House. The victims were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. And in late July, two men were shot and killed in Northwest D.C. and a third victim was injured.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.