DC teens charged with armed robbery, days after juvenile pleads guilty to carjacking

Three Washington, DC teenagers have been charged with armed robbery. The suspects include a 16-year-old juvenile male, a 15-year-old juvenile male and a 14-year-old juvenile male.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and demanded property, while the other two suspects took the victim’s property. The suspects were later apprehended by officers.

The incident remains under investigation.

The armed robbery comes just days after a 15-year-old female juvenile from D.C. pleaded guilty to a felony murder charge in connection with an attempted carjacking that led to an Uber Eats driver’s death.

The 15-year-old girl was one of two teenagers charged in the March 23 attack that led to a crash near Nationals Park, where Mohammad Anwar, 66, was killed, according to officials. The other teenager allegedly involved was only 13 years old, police said.

D.C. Superior Court spokeswoman Claire Huber told FOX News that the harshest penalty the girl can receive is a sentence to remanded to the Washington, D.C., Department of Rehabilitation Services until she turns 18.

The D.C. Superior Court and MPD did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on Friday’s incident.

According to the MPD’s latest crime data, overall violent crime in the nation’s capital is up in 2021, compared to the same time frame last year. Meanwhile, homicides have spiked by 33% compared with the previous year and motor vehicle thefts are up 35% year-to-date as of May 14. Other violent crimes, such as sex abuse, assault with a dangerous weapon and various property crimes are down. Robberies remain flat year-to-date.