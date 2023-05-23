DC student shot outside prep school, prompting temporary lockdown

An 18-year-old student in Washington, D.C., was wounded in a shooting outside his high school Monday afternoon, less than a week after another student was fatally shot near his school in the city, according to police and local reports.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of Brentwood Parkway Northeast outside KIPP DC College Preparatory School, FOX5 DC reported.

Officers found the victim at the scene “conscious and breathing,” according to the report. The victim was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, police said.

The school entered a temporary lockdown once administrators learned that the student was shot outside, KIPP DC College Preparatory said in a letter to parents.

WASHINGTON, DC TEEN SHOT, KILLED OUTSIDE SCHOOL

The school also condemned the surge in violence in the community.

“We are outraged and concerned by the uptick in violence in our community,” the letter obtained by the station read. “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We will continue to work with MPD and city leaders to ensure that students and staff are safe at school.”



CHARGES FILED AGAINST DRIVER OF U-HAUL TRUCK THAT CRASHED NEAR WHITE HOUSE

The shooting comes after a 17-year-old student was shot and killed near Theodore Roosevelt High School around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities said there was an altercation prior to the shooting.

In the most recent shooting, authorities were looking for the suspect’s vehicle, a gray SUV, which was last seen on Mt. Olivet Road Northeast.

No arrests have been made in either incident.