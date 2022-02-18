DC shooting: 17-year-old struck at metro, suspects fled

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 17-year-old in Washington D.C. is in serious condition after he was the victim of a shooting incident Thursday evening in the northwest part of the city, officials said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital after the Metro Transit Police Department found him at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station just before 5 p.m., Fox 5 of Washington D.C. reported. The teen was alive and conscious, officials said.

A group of suspects is still on the loose, according to MTPD officers.

The altercation occurred on the platform of the metro, according to the report.

Metro trains have been instructed to bypass the Georgia Ave. stop, officials said.