DC restaurant crash: 10 injured after car plows into outdoor seating area

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police say at least 10 people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the outdoor seating area of a Washington D.C. restaurant early Friday afternoon. The victims are all being transported to a nearby hospital.

FLORIDA DRIVER, 75, LIKELY WON’T FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES IN DEADLY CAFE CRASH

Authorities reported that while there was no word on what had caused the crash, there was damage done to the Parthenon restaurant and the adjoining Chevy Chase Lounge in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of the nation’s capital.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month a 75-year-old driver killed one man and injured eight others after crashing into a Miami Beach sidewalk cafe. The suspect is not likely to face criminal charges