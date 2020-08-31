DC protesters march, shine lights into homes, chant, ‘Are you home, get into the street’

Protests continued in Washington, D.C., late Sunday with videos emerging online showing a group of protesters marching in the street, shinning lights into residences and chanting, “Are you home, get into the street.”

RAND PAUL CALLS FOR FBI PROBE INTO PROTEST

D.C. has seen violent protests that seemed to reignite Thursday, on the final night of the Republican National Convention where six officers were reportedly hospitalized after confrontations with protesters. The unrest continued and five people were arrested overnight Saturday after additional clashes with law enforcement officers.

The Washington Post reported that the area around Black Lives Matter Plaza, which is near the White House, was the site of some of the unrest and officers responded with sting balls and tear gas.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement obtained by the station that Mayor Muriel Bowser “will always protect the rights of those engaged in non-violent First Amendment assemblies, however, those who engage in criminal behavior and seek to cause harm to others will be held accountable.”

The Post reported that protesters have been gathering for weeks near the White House due to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Shelby Talcott, a reporter for the Daily Caller, posted a video from Sunday night’s march that showed the protesters chanting, “No justice, no peace” and “Are you home, get into the street.” At least one protester held a sign that read, “White silence is violence.”

President Trump has been active on Twitter late Sunday and asked when “Slow Joe Biden” is going to criticize the “anarchists, Thugs & Agitators in ANTIFA?”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When is he going to suggest bringing up the National Guard in BADLY RUN & Crime Infested Democrat Cities & States? Remember, he can’t lose the Crazy Bernie Super Liberal vote!”