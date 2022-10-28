DC police say ‘no updates’ in search for missing Catholic University student Taylor Hackel

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is still searching for missing 24-year-old Taylor Hackel, who disappeared Monday.

“There are no updates at this time,” MPD told Fox News Digital Friday afternoon despite rumors circulating on social media she had been found.

Hackel was last seen Monday in the 600 block of Jackson Street Northeast in Washington, D.C., near the National Basilica and the Catholic University of America campus. She has not been heard from since.

Her disappearance was apparently reported to police on Wednesday, MPD said in a Thursday alert.

COLLEEN WEAVER DISAPPEARANCE: FBI JOINS SEARCH AS POLICE REVIEWING DOZENS OF TIPS

MPD told Fox News Digital Thursday that there was no mention of danger in their missing persons report.

PENNSYLVANIA AUTHORITIES ISSUE WARRANT FOR WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY ABDUCTED DAUGHTER, 6; AMBER ALERT ISSUED

Hackel is a graduate student at CUA’s John Paul II Institute, and her car was still parked at Centro Maria, a religious organization in D.C., when she was reported missing.

The flyer also says her debit card was last used at an ATM in the country of Georgia. Interpol did not immediately say whether it is involved in the search for Hackel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan sweater, white shirt and black pants, according to MPD.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Hackel’s whereabouts to contact MPD’s Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 727-9099.

MPD’s investigation into the case is ongoing.