DC police say 4 dead, 52 arrested after chaos at Capitol

Washington D.C. police said late Wednesday that the earlier security breach at the U.S. Capitol resulted in four deaths — including a woman who had been shot — and at least 52 arrests.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, said there will be an extension of the public emergency for the next 15 days, which is slated to run through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“Their motivation is ongoing. Today, they sought to disrupt the Congressional proceedings relating to the acceptance of electoral college votes. President Trump continues to fan rage and violence by contending that the Presidential election was invalid,” she continued.

Bowser said that “persons” dissatisfied with the findings of State Boards of Elections and certification of the Electoral College votes can be expected to continue protesting violently through Biden’s inauguration.

Robert J. Contee III, the city’s top cop, said during a press conference late Wednesday there have been at least 52 arrests – 47 because of curfew violations.

He said two pipe bombs were recovered earlier – one located outside the RNC and one outside the DNC. Police said they also found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on the Capitol grounds. At least six firearms were recovered, in addition to the three recovered last night, as well as, a stun gun, authorities said.

Contee said there have been three additional deaths along with the woman previously reported.

“One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths,” he added.

At least 14 officers were also wounded during the demonstrations, according to authorities. Two officers were hospitalized, including one who sustained serious injuries after he was pulled into a crowd and assaulted, police said.

Bowser ordered a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The public emergency order gives her the ability to call curfew at any time, Fox 5 DC reported.

Contee said officers will take anyone in violation of the curfew into custody.