DC police respond to reports of shots fired; 2 shooting victims

At least two people were shot Friday in Washington D.C., prompting a heavy police response, authorities said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. Social media users reported hearing heavy gunfire in the area.

Authorities have not disclosed any information on the victims or what led to the shooting. The MPD issued a shelter in place order in response to the threat and said road closures in the area should be expected.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said on Twitter that it is also responding to the shooting to assist local authorities.

The story is breaking. Please check back for updates.