close

Video

A police officer was shot in Washington, D.C. on Sunday evening and at least one suspect is barricaded in a nearby house, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The wounded officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The male officer was treated at the hospital and later released.

Kristen Metzger, a police spokeswoman, told the Washington Post that the officer suffered an injury to his hand and a graze wound on his head. The report said it was unclear how many shots the suspect fired.