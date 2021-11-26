DC police officer assaulted while attempting to stop theft suspect

A police officer in Washington, D.C., was assaulted while trying to stop someone accused of theft.

The Metropolitan Police Department police officer was assaulted after approaching the person at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday after the suspect reportedly took items from a store without paying.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest in Washington, D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect fled after allegedly assaulting the officer.

The suspect is wanted for the alleged assault of a police officer and theft.

A spokesperson for the police department told Fox News the officer had minor injuries as a result of the assault and did not require medical treatment.

The case is still under investigation.

The incident comes amid a wave of shoplifting incidents in major cities across the country. High-end retailers near San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago have had windows smashed and property stolen in recent days.

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone who can identify the suspect or who has knowledge of the incident to contact (202) 727-9099 or text the departments tip line at 50411.