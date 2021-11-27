The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that took place in the Navy Yard district, Fox News confirms.

In a statement issued to Fox News, the Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting “occurred at approximately 2:51 pm [Saturday] in the unit block of I Street, SE.”

“Upon arrival to the scene, members located shell casings but no victim,” MPD said in the statement. “Shortly thereafter, an adult male victim, conscious and breathing, walked into an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. This case remains under active investigation.”

Photos shared to social media from individuals near the scene of the incident show a police presence in the area with some roads closed to the public.

Another photo shared to social media shows caution tape stretched across the road at the scene of the incident. A social media user who was near the scene of the shooting said he could hear “the shots from inside the building.”

Sarah Iddrissu, chief of staff for Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., drew criticism on Twitter after she claimed the Navy Yard shooting would push Republicans to call for “gun control” measures.

“All the Republicans in Navy Yard are about to agree: we need gun control,” Iddrissu wrote.

According to Gifford’s Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, D.C. has “some of the strongest gun violence prevention legislation in the nation.”

Gifford’s also noted that the capital city “requires all guns to be registered and has high standards for the types of guns that can be owned or possessed.”

“Firearms purchased in DC are rarely used in crimes,” Gifford’s states on its website. “In 2017, DC imported crime guns at more than 44 times the rate at which it exported crime guns-nearly every gun recovered at a crime scene in DC was originally purchased in another state.”

Overall, crime is up 2% in the nation’s capital this year. Robberies, burglaries, and arson are down while violent crime and vehicle thefts have increased, according to police figures. Washington has seen at least 200 homicides in 2021, the highest number in decades.

In October, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a fall crime initiative intended to combat gun violence in the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods. Months earlier, she requested $11 million from the city council to hire 170 new police officers.

