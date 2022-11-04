DC police investigate homicide after shooting incident reported from Kennedy Center parking lot

A man has died after a shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the Kennedy Center parking lot in Washington, D.C.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Robert Contee said in a Friday morning press briefing that it is unclear if the man died of gunshot wounds or other injuries, though police were initially called to the scene for a reported shooting.

“What we have since learned during the investigation is that we have an adult male, who is deceased. Uncertain right now if that person is actually shot. However, he does have several trauma injuries that appear to be old and maybe some new trauma,” Contee said.

Authorities are unsure if an assault occurred prior to the victim’s death, because “there were untreated injuries that ultimately led to where we are now,” the police chief explained.

DC COUNCIL APPROVED CRIMINAL CODE CHANGES US ATTORNEY’S OFFICE WARNED ‘COULD UNDERMINE COMMUNITY SAFETY’

A Kennedy Center parking garage employee “initially went to render aid to the victim in this case, and when he saw that this person was suffering from body trauma,” the employee reached out to MPD.

DC FIRE OFFICIALS INVESTIGATING RISQU? HALLOWEEN VIDEO PURPORTEDLY FILMED AT STATION: REPORT

It is also unclear exactly where the victim, who is described as a Black male in his 30s, sustained his injuries. Police believe he may have walked from the Rock Creek Parkway bike path, which is directly behind the Kennedy Center along the Potomac, to the parking garage.



next



prev



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Uncertain, again, how he got here. It appears that he walked to the area near the parking garage entrance, but this does not appear to be where the crime actually occurred,” Contee said.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something unusual this morning from the Kennedy Center or Rock Creek Park areas to contact MPD.