DC police, ATF respond to ‘active threat’ after shots fired, 4 injured, search for suspect ongoing

At least four people were injured Friday in Washington D.C., prompting a heavy police response as authorities continue to search the area for suspects.

MPD released photos of the man it says is a person of interest in connection to the shooting: 23-year-old Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, Virginia.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received reports around 3:20 p.m. of shots fired in the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. Responding officers found a man, woman and a girl with gunshot wounds as well as an adult female in her 60s who suffered a graze wound to the back. They were listed in stable condition and were expected to survive, the MPD said.

Social media users reported hearing heavy gunfire in the area. Fox News Digital obtained video from a nearby resident who captured sounds of the gunfire.

Authorities believe the shooting took place in one location and were interviewing witnesses. Several people who ran from the chaos were briefing detained by police to determine whether they were suspects, authorities said.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack. Officials did not know what type of weapon was used. Law enforcement was conducting door-to-door sweeps in search of anyone connected to the shooting.

The MPD earlier issued a shelter in place order in response to what it described as an “active threat” and said road closures in the area should be expected.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said residents in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness neighborhoods should remain inside. The University of DC Van Ness campus tweeted it had gone on lockdown.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said on Twitter that it is also responding to the shooting to assist local authorities. Uniformed Secret Service personnel are also helping the MPD, it said.

Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, said the shooting had “no impact to Secret Service protectees.”

The shooting occurred near several embassies in the Van Ness area, including embassies for China, Pakistan, Israel, Nigeria and Singapore.

The story is breaking. Please check back for updates.