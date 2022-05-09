DC police arrest murder suspect in brutal street shooting of man holding 2 kids

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

D.C. police arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a father while the man was holding his 1-year-old child in one arm and holding the hand of his 5-year-old on the other side months ago.

Jarrell David Harris, 27, of southeast Washington, D.C., was wanted in connection to the March 4 homicide that happened in the 2300 block of 18th Street, northeast D.C.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Sedrick Miller had been walking with his wo children at the time of the shooting, police said. Miller was holding the car seat carrying his one-year-old and was holding handing with his five-year-old when his body was riddled with bullets and left for dead.

Police brass described the crime as one of “the most disturbing crimes” seen in Ward 5 in recent years.

The children were not harmed despite having an up-close view of their father’s slaying.

Harris was quickly identified as a suspect, and after months of searching, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force obtained a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant and took Harris into custody on Friday. He was brought to Metro Police Department’s Homicide Branch and charged with first-degree murder.

Fox 5 DC reported that Harris was denied bond during an arraignment hearing on Saturday. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 20.