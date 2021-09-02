Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., issued a safety advisory Thursday after the discovery of a “suspicious package.”

Officials say the package was discovered outside Building 412, which prompted an evacuation. Authorities then set up a 1,000-foot perimeter and asked for personnel to avoid the area.

Several other buildings are under a “shelter in place” order as authorities continue to assess the situation, WUSA 9 reported.

An ordinance team has deployed to the scene.

The base similarly entered a lockdown a few weeks ago when a “potentially armed person” appeared on the grounds, FOX 5 DC reported.

Police determined the man had fled the scene of a shooting, and he was promptly taken into custody.

This is a developing story.