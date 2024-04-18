DC mayor’s taxpayer-funded trip to ritzy The Masters golf tourney called an ‘economic development visit’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser apparently traveled to the ritzy Masters golf tournament on the taxpayer’s dime – writing off the expense as a business opportunity to “promote sports and economic development” in the nation’s capital.

Professional golf’s major event The Master’s in Augusta, Georgia is more than 500 miles from Washington, D.C.

According to the mayor’s public schedule, Bowser attended the world-renowned golf tournament, “as part of a sports and economic development visit.”

A spokesperson confirmed to DC News Now that the airline flights to and from Augusta, Georgia, were paid with city funds, though the cost of the flights was not released.

In a phone call Monday afternoon, Bowser’s Communications Director Susana Castillo confirmed to the local outlet that Bowser was invited to the tournament by two people leading a new city task force, “to revitalize the Gallery Place and Chinatown neighborhood.”

Castillo said that “whether it’s here in the city or another city or another country,” the mayor is willing to “advance administrative interests,” no matter the setting – including a golf tournament.

Fox News has reached out to Mayor Bowser’s office for comment.