DC man charged in 2020 shooting of Virginia Tech grad after second alleged murder this weekend

A suspect arrested in Washington, D.C. following a fatal shooting this weekend has been charged with a second murder after detectives pinned him to the 2020 high-profile killing of a recent Virginia Tech grad.

Javon Duckwilder, 24, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and first charged Saturday with first-degree murder while armed in connection to the shooting death of 23 year-old Juwan Smith.

DC SUSPECT SHOT AFTER DRIVING AWAY WITH POLICE OFFICER INSIDE HIS VEHICLE: ‘LITERALLY KIDNAPPED’

At approximately 8:13 p.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Responding officers located Smith unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. D.C. Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and transported Smith to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The D.C. Metro Police Department said “as a result of the detectives’ investigation,” Duckwilder was also charged with first degree murder while armed for the shooting death of 23-year-old Alexander Nwogu.

Nwogu, of Blacksburg, Virginia, was a recent graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University at the time he was gunned down on Oct. 5, 2020 at about 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Shell gas station located in the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, Fox 5 D.C. reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had recently earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering, a Virginia Tech spokesperson said last year following Nwogu’s death. His friends told The Washington Post at the time that Nwogu had recently begun a new job at a consulting firm in Northern Virginia.

Duckwilder is expected to appear in D.C. Superior Court for the first time Monday, WRC-TV reported.