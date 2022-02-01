Washington, D.C. – Residents of Washington, D.C., told Fox News they believe it is important President Biden does not go back on his word about nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

After promising to nominate a Black woman to the high court during his campaign, Biden doubled down when Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, announced his retirement last week.

“The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity, and that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to United States Supreme Court,” Biden said in a televised press conference with Breyer in the room.

“I think that having diversity is always going to be the best option. It’s always going to be the most democratic way to go about things,” Victoria, a D.C. local, told Fox News.

Mike, a lifelong resident of the District, said to Fox in an interview it is important to have a racially diverse Supreme Court.

“There’s something to be said for having a diversified group of people on the court because this is a diversified country,” he said.

Another man, Dutch, said he thought the best candidate would be, “Somebody that’s fair to everybody, not just to any, any race.”

“It’s good to have somebody up there of a different persuasion, so you can feel the judicial system is safe,” he continued.

Two potential candidates are Ketanji Brown Jackson, who serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and, Leondra Kruger, who serves as a justice on the California Supreme Court.

However, not everyone thought Biden should pick his nominee with race and gender predetermined.

“I don’t care if it’s Black, White, Chinese, green, yellow. As long as you’re here for the American people, not one side, but all the American people, that’s who the best candidate is,” Angela told Fox News.

“It does not matter what her race is,” she continued.

Another man, Roy, thought that nominating a Black woman would be a positive for the country, but cared more about professional qualifications such as trial experience and championing civil rights.

“I want them to look beyond the White male,” a young man named Nick told Fox News, saying that a progressive pick would be better for the country.

“You don’t have to combine the two. It doesn’t always have to be a Black woman, it can be a Black man or it can be an Asian woman, so on, so forth,” Nick added.

Some residents expressed concern over whether Biden would stick to his promise.

Victoria said: “I would hope that Biden does actually bring a Black woman into that open seat, as he did state. But I mean, I’ve heard that things are kind of getting wishy-washy with him in office compared to what the promises were.”

“You could definitely use that type of input in the Supreme Court, but to say if he would or not, he’s been kind of tricky. And kind of back and forth with his words ever since he’s been in politics from what I see,” Dutch said.