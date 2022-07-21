DC hotel shooting leaves one person injured after ‘barricade’ situation: Police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One person is injured and a woman is in custody after a “barricade” situation was declared at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital it received a call for a male shot at 7:40 p.m. and shortly after arriving to the scene a “barricade” situation was declared.

One female was taken into custody after an adult male was found shot, according to police.

Police also said that two handguns were found at the scene of the incident.

The adult male is conscious and breathing.

The police department didn’t comment further, stating that the incident is under investigation.