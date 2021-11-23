DC hits grim homicide milestone not seen in nearly 2 decades, mayor blames pandemic for increase

Washington, D.C., recorded its 200th homicide on Monday, a grim milestone that the nation’s capital hit for the first time since 2003, according to police statistics.

The latest homicide victim in the city was a man who was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street around 11 p.m. Monday, FOX5 DC reported. Police are investigating the killing, but have no suspects or motives at this time.

Monday’s homicide figures are the most for the city since 2003 when a total of 248 people were killed.

In 2020, 198 homicides were recorded – an increase from 2019 when the city saw 166 murders. The last time the city saw fewer than 100 homicides was in 2012 when 88 were recorded.

The rise in violent crime in Washington mirrors a national trend as many cities are experiencing upticks in gun violence. Some have slashed law enforcement budgets as calls for police reform grew out of protests over police brutality and racial injustice last year.

In response to the city’s 200th homicide, the DC Police Union released a statement criticizing the city’s “reactionary” police reform measures.

“The increase in crime has many causes, one of which being the DC Council’s reactionary implementation of police ‘reform’ measures the consequences of which were not properly considered,” the statement said. “Additionally, the Council’s continued desire to reduce the size and funding of the police department hangs like a dark cloud of our city.”

Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser and city leaders announced a partnership with federal law enforcement Monday in an effort to combat rising violent crime. Authorities will now provide increased cash rewards to tipsters who give information on gun-related crimes.

“We are literally throwing every resource at this issue at our disposal,” Bowser said during the briefing. “We know that COVID-19 has upended so many parts of our lives, and unfortunately it also upended the very fragile public safety ecosystem in our community.”

Bowser added: “We need to keep pushing on all fronts until we see a positive change.”

As of Wednesday, total citywide crime has seen an increase of 2% year-to-date compared to the same period last year, according to police statistics. Violent crime figures such as homicide were up 12% while sex abuse saw a 7% increase compared to 2020.

Fox News has reached out to Bowser’s office and the DC police.

