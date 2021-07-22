DC crime wave: At least 2 injured on busy street, sending pedestrians running for their lives

At least two people were shot Thursday when shots rang out on a Washington D.C., street, sending pedestrians running for their lives.

The Washington D.C., Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News that a call came in around 8:20 p.m. about a shooting on 14th Street, a busy street filled with restaurants and bars.

Two males were hit but were “conscious and breathing,” police said.

No motive for the attack was disclosed. No arrests have been made, police said.

Video footage posted online shows pedestrians running as multiple gunshots were heard in the distance.