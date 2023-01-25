DC-area shooting suspect mistakenly released from jail shortly after arrest: police

A shooting suspect is being sought after he was mistakenly released from a Virginia jail hours after his arrest.

Brian Wordell Morris Jr., 27, was arrested in connection with a shooting on Jan. 15 in Alexandria. The 22-year-old man who was shot had multiple injuries but was expected to survive, the Alexandria Police Department said.

CONFEDERATE GENERAL’S REMAINS MOVED TO VA HOMETOWN

On Jan. 20, Morris was arrested by the police with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was taken to the Prince George’s County jail on an open warrant for a malicious wounding charge, FOX DC reported.

However, he was released that same day just an hour after arriving at the facility, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is being sought by several law enforcement agencies.