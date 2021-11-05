DC area police warn residents after multiple reports of possible ‘spiked drinks’

The Arlington County Police Department is issuing a warning to residents after receiving multiple reports of possible spiked drinks in the month of October.

During the month of October, the Arlington County Police Department received six reports of incidents where drink spiking allegedly occurred.

In these cases, female victims noted that they experienced a loss of consciousness and memory loss after visiting clubs and bars in Clarendon and Crystal City during weekend nights.

The police department is investigating these incidents and has not found a link between the incidents.

To keep residents safe, the Arlington County Police Department is suggesting that people don’t leave their drinks unattended, don’t share drinks with others, and don’t accept drinks from strangers.

Arlington County Police Spokesperson Ashley Savage told FOX 5 that it’s important for residents to take steps to stay safe while going to bars and nightclubs.

“Unfortunately these are things that we do see in our community,” says Arlington County Police Spokesperson Ashley Savage. “However, you know, we did have a lot of restrictions on our nightlife during the pandemic. You know, we had nightlife closed for a period of time. We had social distancing put into place for a period of time. So, now as we get back into a more normal routine of people interacting with each other, it’s really important that, you know, our community is aware that these things do occur and to take the steps that they need to take to keep themselves safe.”