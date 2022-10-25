Daunte Wright victim dies 18 months after suspected shooter killed in police-involved shooting, lawyer says

When former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021, the fleeing driver was wanted on an active firearms warrant, had pending armed robbery charges and had allegedly been involved in two other shootings.

The victim in one of those shootings, Caleb Livingston, died Sunday of complications stemming from a bullet wound to the head that left him permanently disabled.

Caleb Livingston was 16 years old in May 2019 when Wright allegedly shot him in the head at the Full Stop gas station on Lowry Avenue North in Minneapolis, according to court documents.

As a result, he was left permanently disabled – unable to walk, talk or take care of himself due to a condition called unresponsive wakefulness syndrome.

“It is clear Caleb’s tragic death was caused by the criminal conduct of Daunte Wright,” Mike Padden, the attorney handling a civil lawsuit on behalf of Livingston’s family, told Fox News Digital Monday. “As such, in the near future, we will be amending our complaint to note that the case is a matter of wrongful death as opposed to personal injury.”

Livingston and Wright had been friends at one point, his mother, Jennifer LeMay, told Fox News Digital last year while Potter was on trial for fatally shooting Wright. And her son did his first sleepover at Wright’s home. But at some point, they had a falling out.

“This hurts tremendously,” she said. “This didn’t affect just solely Caleb, this has affected my whole family.”

Livingston would have turned 20 in January.

Seven months after the Livingston shooting, Osseo Police charged Wright in connection with an armed robbery in which he allegedly held a gun to a woman’s head and choked her. Those charges were pending at the time of his death on April 11, 2021, when police found he had a warrant in connection with another firearms case.

He had allegedly violated the terms of his release in the robbery case and was accused of waving a black handgun near a Minneapolis intersection before ditching it and fleeing on foot, eluding responding officers.

And in another posthumous lawsuit, a man named Joshua Hodges alleges that Wright was present when another man shot him in the leg – and the two stole his car.

The legal team for Wright’s family, led by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, described the posthumous civil complaints as “character assassination.”

As Wright struggled to evade arrest during the April stop, Potter warned him that she was going to hit him with a stun gun. He continued to resist, and she shot him with a handgun once in the chest.

Her defense argued it was an accident and that she meant to draw her Taser, but she was convicted of manslaughter last December and sentenced to 16 months behind bars.

Last month, the mother of Wright’s son announced a lawsuit against Wright’s parents, Crump and several others seeking a portion of the more than $1 million raised on GoFundMe following his death, the Minneapolis-based FOX 9 reported.

A spokesperson for Crump’s law firm said the civil rights attorney had no control over the funds and had not accepted a fee in the case.

“This is strictly a family dispute between the mother of Daunte Wright’s child and Daunte’s parents, who set up the GoFundMe account,” she said.