Daughter of Mexican immigrants tells Congress she’s ‘ashamed’ of Biden-Harris admin ‘opening our borders’

The daughter of Mexican immigrants addressed a House hearing on the Biden-Harris border crisis on Tuesday, speaking on behalf of an 11-year-old girl who authorities say was brutally raped and murdered at the hands of an illegal immigrant, and how the Democrats’ policies are giving “good migrants a bad name.”

April Aguirre, a crime victims’ advocate, spoke before the House Judiciary Committee along with the mothers of children whose deaths they say were caused by the border policies under President Biden and Vice President Harris.

“As a daughter of immigrant parents, I am ashamed of what the Biden-Harris administration has done to our country by opening our borders to all, including criminals who are wolves in sheep’s clothing,” Aguirre testified.

Aguirre spoke on behalf of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez, a migrant who was living in Houston with her father when authorities say an illegal immigrant from Guatemala entered her home and killed her, stuffed under her father’s bed in a plastic bag in a laundry basket.

BIDEN-HARRIS BORDER CRISIS: MOTHER OF JOCELYN NUNGARAY GIVES EMOTIONAL TESTIMONY DURING MIGRANT CRIME HEARING

“Maria was so covered in bruises I had to go and shop for a funeral dress for her to cover the damage that that man did to her. Maria lost fingernails in her fight, and she’s a migrant child,” Aguirre detailed to the committee.

“Can you imagine them trying to fight off a grown man off of them? The shock of being undressed, the pain of being beaten and smothered, trying to fight for your life while a predator’s one objective is to use them to satisfy their sick and demented appetites,” Aguirre told the committee. “Our girls deserve protection. Our girls deserve to live their life without fear. Our girls deserve to perish in a natural manner of old age.”

OHIO RESIDENTS IN SMALL TOWN ERUPT OVER HAVOC CAUSED BY MASSIVE INFLUX OF 20,000 HAITIANS

Aguirre slammed the Biden-Harris administration’s policies for ignoring the “monsters” that illegally cross the border, thereby “giving all of us good migrants such a bad name.”

“We’re letting everything through the border because we’re not checking them and you’re victimizing citizens, you’re victimizing immigrants alike,” Aguirre said. “We’re not against immigration, we’re against unvetted immigration.”

When Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, claimed that Aguirre and the families of other victims were being exploited by Republicans, Aguirre called it an “insulting” assumption.

“You said some very broad statements insulting these people, lost loved ones, they lost children and we want to see a difference,” Aguirre shot back at Escobar. “We may not understand everything that’s going on, but I assure you that we’re not being used in any way.”

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Fox News ahead of the hearing the Biden-Harris administration “let in 10 million people in three and a half years, 99 on the terrorist watch list.”

Jordan said the testimony from the mothers and family who spoke at the hearing will help highlight the “real cost” of illegal immigration in communities across the country.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.