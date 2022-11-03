‘Date from hell’ steals truck from man during first date, leads cops on high-speed chase: report

A Georgia woman who reportedly met a man on a dating app stole his truck during their first date before leading authorities on a wild high-speed chase that was captured on video.

Jenifer Lee Gray became the “date from hell,” Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix told FOX 5 Atlanta.

The 37-year-old woman, who also goes by Piper, met the victim, Wesley Burson, on the dating app “Plenty of Fish,” according to WSB-TV. The man arranged for an Uber to pick up Gray at the Northwest Atlanta hotel on Thursday night and bring her back to his home in Coweta County for their first date.

“As they’re getting ready to go out for the evening, he’s getting ready, he hears his truck crank up in the driveway, and she’s left in it,” Nix told FOX 5.

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STAR’S GIRLFRIEND SPEAKS OUT ABOUT HARROWING SHOOTING ON COUPLE’S DATE NIGHT

Burson said he had gone to use the bathroom when he heard his truck start outside, according to the incident report.

When he came back out of the restroom, he spotted his truck peel across the front yard and dialed 911 to report the stolen vehicle. Deputies responding to the call spotted the truck with Gray behind the wheel near the intersection of Georgia State Route 34 Bypass and Temple Avenue.

Deputies said Gray refused to pull over and accelerated to speeds of over 100 mph.

“On the interstate, speeds were over 100 mph, she was driving recklessly, trying to swerve and hit our patrol car while he was attempting to do a PIT maneuver,” Nix said.

Deputies tried two PIT maneuvers before the truck hit a ditch hard twice, and the tires were also flattened by stop sticks. The truck spun out at least once, but Gray managed to briefly get it back under control.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gray was transported to Piedmont Newnan Hospital for an evaluation before being moved to Coweta County Jail on charges of theft by taking and fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.