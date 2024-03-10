Dashcam video shows car slam into Florida motorcyclist in alleged road rage incident

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The search is on for the driver of a gray or silver 2020 Honda Civic that was caught on dashcam video slamming into a motorcyclist, Florida Highway Patrol says.

Just after midnight Friday morning, the Civic driver is accused of intentionally ramming into a 52-year-old motorcyclist from Leesburg in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near milepost 319 in Sumter County.

“The motorcyclist passed a commercial vehicle on the outside shoulder while the Honda passed in the center lane,” FHP said in a press release. “Once the two vehicles had passed the commercial vehicle, the driver of the Honda abruptly steered to the outside shoulder and rammed the motorcycle intentionally.”

Investigators say the motorcyclist overturned several times in the wooded area parallel to the roadway following the impact, while the Civic left the scene.

REMAINS OF GIRL, 16, EXCAVATED FROM FLORIDA MOBILE HOME PARK IDENTIFIED AS AUTUMN MCCLURE, MISSING SINCE 2004

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, FHP said.

Vehicle parts located at the scene of the crash identified the make and model of the suspect’s vehicle, but there is currently no description of the driver.

MARINE, VIETNAM VETERAN ‘VIOLENTLY MURDERED’ IN FLORIDA IDENTIFIED MORE THAN 40 YEARS AFTER REMAINS FOUND

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.