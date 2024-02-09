Dashcam video captures driver avoiding Jackson, Mississippi, shootout

A startling dashcam video has captured the moment a driver encountered a shootout in broad daylight in Jackson, Mississippi.

Footage of the incident, which is now being investigated by the Jackson Police Department, begins with a driver making a right turn at an intersection and approaching a gas station.

Multiple gunshots can then be heard – including automatic fire – as a gray sedan with a shooter hanging out of its rear passenger side window is seen making a U-turn in front of the vehicle.

“Oh my goodness, a shootout over here!” the driver says as the shooter appears to be pointing their weapon toward the gas station.

The video ends with the driver backing away from the scene.

The Jackson Police Department said in a statement obtained by the Darkhorse Press news website that the shooting on Adkins Blvd. near I-55 Frontage Road did not happen recently, but an investigation is ongoing.

There were no reports of injuries in relation to the shooting, the website added.

The Jackson Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News’ Emmett Jones contributed to this report.