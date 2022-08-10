Dartmouth graduate dies hours after college graduation in ‘horrible accident’ near bridge: officials

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Hampshire college graduate was pronounced dead on Sunday after a “horrible accident” took place near a bridge by the Dartmouth College campus just hours after his graduation ceremony.

David Gallagher, 24, a 2020 graduate of Dartmouth College, was found by police officers on an embankment around the Ledyard Bridge in Hanover, New Hampshire, on early Sunday morning. Hanover Police Lieutenant Michael G. Schibuola called the death a “horrible accident” and said that alcohol might have been involved, according to the Boston Globe.

“We are not sure exactly sure how he sustained his injuries that led to his demise. We are investigating. We don’t anticipate any criminal charges,” Schibuola said.

His friends called 911 after Gallagher was seriously injured, according to the report.

NEW HAMPSHIRE JURY DELIBERATIONS BEGIN FOR TRUCK DRIVER ACCUSED OF KILLING 7 PEOPLE



next



prev



The incident took place just hours after the university held a make-up-commencement ceremony on Aug. 6 for graduates from the class of 2020 whose graduation ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which Gallagher attended.

A friend of Gallagher’s told police that the 24-year-old did not participate in an activity dubbed the “Ledyard Challenge,” where students run across the bridge into Vermont while streaking, then swim back to Hanover, New Hampshire, according to the report.

According to the Associated Press, a Dartmouth student died in 2005 while participating in the challenge.

MASSACHUSETTS TRUCK DRIVER WHOSE CRASH KILLED 7 MOTORCYCLISTS APPEARS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE TRIAL

Hanover police Capt. James Martin described the area where Gallagher was found as “often inaccessible to walk in on foot from the roadway from Hanover” and “very rocky, steep terrain,” according to WMUR.

Gallagher was on the college’s lacrosse team, which tweeted that he attended the graduation celebration for the class of 2020 on Sunday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dartmouth men’s lacrosse brother, David Gallagher ’20. He passed away Sunday, a day after attending the commencement celebration for the Class of 2020,” the team tweeted. “Dave was a terrific team member from the West Chester area of Philadelphia. He brought many great characteristics and values to the program. He was tough, worked hard on the field and in the classroom, had high character and a positive attitude.”

Dartmouth College spokeswoman Diana Lawrence said in a comment to Boston.com that their community is saddened by Gallagher’s death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Dartmouth community is deeply saddened by this terrible tragedy,” Lawrence said. “President Hanlon has been in touch with the parents of David Gallagher to share his condolences on their profound loss.”