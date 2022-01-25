Another surge of arctic air will move into the eastern two-thirds of the U.S.

AVALANCHE RISK LOOMS FOR PACIFIC NORTHWEST

Dangerous wind chills have prompted alerts for the northern Plains and Midwest, with sub-zero wind chills potentially reaching -30 to -40 degrees.

Lake effect snow continues to fall Tuesday, with several more inches of snow in the forecast.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure spreading across the Gulf Coast states will bring rain along the coast and across much of Florida.

Snow showers will also fall over parts of the southern Rockies and High Plains.

If you live in the Northeast, you’ll want to watch the forecast heading into the weekend.

We have another nor’easter that could bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to the region.

Details are still a bit sketchy as to who gets what, but the potential is there for a blockbuster event.