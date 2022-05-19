Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said damage estimates for homes and structures could reach more than 1,000 and no new evacuations were ordered.

The leader has warned that residents should be ready for potential evacuations all summer.

EFFORTS TO BATTLE FIRE IN NEW MEXICO AIDED BY THUNDERSTORMS

Officials with three of New Mexico’s five national forests announced closure orders that are scheduled to take effect on Thursday.

After somewhat of a lull in fire weather conditions, Fox Weather reported that widespread critical fire danger – fueled by dry and windy conditions driven by climate change and a historic “megadrought” – is returning to the Southwest on Thursday.

Fire weather warnings are in effect for much of New Mexico, Colorado, southern Utah and northern Arizona.

Thunderstorms are also a concern and previous lightning strikes this month have started small fires.

The National Interagency Fire Center said that three new large fires were reported in Texas on Tuesday and that the majority of the large fires are in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

Evacuations were ordered in Taylor County, Texas, on Tuesday, where a firefighter was injured, and lightning triggered a grass fire at Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

About 1.3 million acres have burned this year nationwide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.