NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Mexico crews made progress on major fires Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be dangerous fire weather.

The U.S. Forest Service said the nation’s largest fire – and the state’s biggest wildfire – has grown to more than 303,340 acres.

WESTERN FIRES FUELED BY WINDS PROMPT EVACUATIONS, FOREST CLOSURES

The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires – which merged into one large fire last month – are now 34% contained.

More than 2,100 personnel are working in the air and on the ground to fight the blaze, digging back-up fire lines and rearranging fire engines around homes.