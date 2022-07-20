FOX News 

Dangerous US heat impacts millions of Americans

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dangerous heat continues to grab headlines from the South-Central U.S. to the Northeast.

HERE ARE THE HEALTH RISKS OF EXTREME HEAT

Some 100 million people are under a heat advisory on Wednesday.

Heat alerts through Thursday in the Northeast
(Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will be over 100 degrees for many big cities, with plenty of humidity making it feel much worse.

Potential record high temperatures in the South on Wednesday
(Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front slices through the hot, humid air mass over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

The rain forecast in the Southwest
(Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More rain is forecast with the possibility of flooding across the Southwest and southern Rockies, as the summer monsoon season continues.