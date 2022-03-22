FOX News 

Dangerous storms will threaten Gulf Coast with tornadoes, large hail

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After over a dozen reports of tornadoes in Texas on Monday, another round of strong-to-severe storms will threaten the Gulf Coast states on Tuesday and from Florida up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday.

LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, ALABAMA WARNED AS STORM APPROACHES

Gulf Coast severe storm threat
(Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall with the risk of flash flooding and additional tornadoes will all be possible.

Southeast severe storm threat
(Credit: Fox News)

Snow will fall to the west and north of the system across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

Gulf Coast flash flood threat
(Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the heat will build across the West mid-week.

Midwest futuretrack
(Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will be 15-20 above average, especially for the interior valleys of California.

Southern futuretrack
(Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fire danger will increase on Wednesday for the southern Plains.