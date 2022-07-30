Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend.

The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect for the region, with more than 17 million people under alerts.

According to Fox Weather, Portland, Oregon, broke its old daily high-temperature record of 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, topping out at 102 degrees.

WASHINGTON WOMAN CHARGED WITH ANIMAL CRUELTY AFTER DOG DIES FROM BEING LEFT ON BALCONY DURING HEAT WAVE

Redmond, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington, beat records there as well.

Scorching heat is projected again on Saturday, with Seattle perhaps reaching 95 degrees.

Many areas across western Washington have opened cooling centers.

Heat-related 911 calls in Portland have tripled in recent days, according to a spokesperson for the city’s Bureau of Emergency Management.

SOUTHWEST, PLAINS FLOODING TO PROMPT ADVISORIES

“We’re reaching the most important phase of this heat emergency,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said Friday.

On Wednesday, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said at least three people have died from suspected hyperthermia.

A fourth death was suspected due to heat in Umatilla County, the state agency told KGW-TV.

About 800 people perished in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during a summer 2021 heat wave.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sweltering conditions reach into northern California, where Redding reportedly reached 114 degrees on Thursday.

The upper ridge responsible for the heat will shift eastward over the northern and central Plains next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.