Dallas school district surveying parents about potential policy to require clear backpacks, report says

The Dallas Independent School District could decide as early as this month to require students to use clear backpacks after sending a survey about the matter to parents on Tuesday, according to a local report.

Parents will have the opportunity to give feedback about the proposed backpack rule after the potential guidelines were accidentally posted to the district’s website Monday and removed, FOX4 Dallas reported.

While schools across the state are looking into new safety procedures following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde earlier this year, district spokeswoman Robin Harris told the station that the district had already been considering the new policy.

The rule would require clear backpacks – not mesh – across all schools in the district, according to the report. Students reportedly would be allowed to carry small, non-clear makeup or pencil pouches inside the clear backpacks.

Kari Poulson, a parent in the district, told the station that she took the survey and while she initially didn’t like the idea, she now believes it makes sense.

“The more I thought about it, it could help. Anything could help,” she said. “I am happy to do the clear backpacks if that’s what they are pushing for.”

While parents will be able to share their thoughts on the policy, the decision whether to go forward with it ultimately rests with the district superintendent and the district administration.