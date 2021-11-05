Dallas rapper Yella Beezy arrested on sexual assault, weapons charges

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was arrested Thursday on sexual assault and weapons charges, authorities said.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Markies Deandre Conway, was taken into custody by Plano police officers with the department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit in Collin County, a police spokesman told Fox News. He was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, child endangerment or abandonment and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The arrest was originally for the sexual assault charge, Plano Officer Andrae Smith said.

“They went to effect the arrest and circumstances surrounding that arrest led to the UCW and the endangering of a child,” he said.

Details about what led to the charges were not disclosed. Fox News has reached out to prosecutors and the rapper’s management team.

Conway is known for his mixtapes “Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc” and “Baccend Beezy,” the newspaper said. In 2018, he opened for Jay-Z and Beyonce when the couple performed at AT&T Stadium in the Dallas suburb of Arlington.

In October of that year, he was hospitalized after being shot three times while driving on a Texas freeway.

In February, he was arrested in Dallas for alleged gun possession during a traffic stop.